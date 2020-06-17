In the era of COVID-19, vacation Bible school will be different this summer, but Enid churches are working to ensure the safety of children and are excited to welcome campers back while following the proper guidelines.
Among those preparing for a July camp, Ashley Kiper, director of children’s ministries at Willow View United Methodist Church, is working to prepare for the camp, which will take place 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 13-15 for children entering pre-K through third grade.
In accordance with social-distancing guidelines, Willow View placed limits on registration numbers, and the camp is only three days compared to the usual four or five.
“We have a certain max (number of kids) for each age group and a max total that we’re going to be very specific about,” Kiper said. “It’s about half of what we would normally have.”
Willow View also will hold activities outside when possible.
“We’ll go outside for games to promote as much social-distancing as we can. We’re also going to put kids in our Family Life Center, and they’re going to have their own space at a table that is their space for the day,” Kiper said.
The church also has opted for a greater use of visual technology to limit close contact when possible.
“Instead of people putting on skits, we’re going to be watching them on a screen,” Kiper said, “which is a little bit different for us because normally, we do have people doing skits.”
As opposed to the usual hands-on snack time, all snacks will be prepackaged and distributed with gloves.
“Another change we’re making is that we’re not doing ‘kickoff’ or anything at the end,” Kiper said. “We are really simplifying everything and doing the best we can.”
“And we’re part of the Methodist Church of our conference, so if they say we can’t do it, or we need to push it (camp) back again then, of course, we’re willing to do that,” she said.
Registration is open now until slots are full. The preregistration link can be found on the Willow View United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Enid First Assembly of God is following similar safety guidelines while taking a more reserved approach to camp this summer by opening registration to children within the church. Children’s pastor Katlyn Morgan is among those working to create and implement the proper guidelines to ensure a fun and safe camp.
“At this time, we’re not opening it up to the public yet, just because we don’t have a huge facility to use,” Morgan said. “We’re just hesitant to have such a large number (of kids) where it’s difficult to keep those safety measures up.”
For those that will be attending, First Assembly will be following social-distancing and limiting unnecessary contact.
“We will be limiting the amount of people in each room at one time, and we’re, of course,keeping everything sanitized after each use, as well as making greater use of our outdoor spaces,” Morgan said.
“We’re just making sure that when parents bring their kids, they can be comfortable knowing that we’re taking safety measures and acting with caution at this time,” she said. "We want everyone to feel comfortable getting out and having some fun.”
First Baptist Church will be hosting a one-day vacation bible school 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 1, a source said.
“In years past we’ve done a whole week of vacation bible school and we wanted to do something for the children this year, but we felt we could help protect children by limiting it to a single day,” the source said. “We believe God can do anything in one day.”
First Baptist Church will be following the several guidelines that have been in place since the reopening of the church.
Registration is open on fbcenid.com.
Oakwood Christian Church will be hosting camp with the theme “The Greatest Showman” July 26-30, according to its website.
Enid First United Methodist Church, World Harvest Church, Garriott Road Church of Christ and Westminster Church will not be hosting VBS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.