Church service Friday at courthouse gazebo
A night of prayer and worship is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Garfield County Court House gazebo.
The event is billed as “a night of no other agenda than to lift up the name of the Lord and seek his face,” and is not “about any certain religion or church.”
“This night is about unity and to worship our Father with one voice and with one purpose,” according to an event press release. “If you’re hungry for more of the Lord, please come worship with us.”
