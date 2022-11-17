The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department will host Christmas in the Park at Meadowlake Park on Dec. 3, 2022.
The free, one-day event will be 6-9 p.m.
Families will be able to participate in craft and games, as well as have the opportunity to take photos with characters throughout the park.
Crafts available include cookie decorating, ornament making, reindeer food and toy making. Games include bean bag toss, bowling, can toss, ring hook, ring toss and tic tac toe.
As part of the event, attendees will be able to support three charity drives:
• Toys for Tots. Drop off new, unwrapped toys to be gifted to children in the community.
• Diaper Drive. Diapers of all sizes will support families in the community. Distribution will be conducted by Community Development Support Association
• Senior Drive. Drop off toiletries, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo and body wash, that will be gifted to senior citizens at several care facilities.
Several of the Enid Kiwanis Club rides will be open at the park, including the toddler airplanes, toddler cars, carousel, Ferris wheel and the train. The Kiwanis rides cost $1 per ticket, with the cars and airplanes requiring one ticket, and the carousel, Ferris wheel and train requiring two tickets.
