NORTH ENID, Okla. — A Chisholm High School senior has been named a fellow of the prestigious Oklahoma State University Scholars Society, granting her a full ride to OSU.
Isabella Bozeman is one of five new fellows. She will receive up to $76,500 in scholarship support, including a study-abroad stipend. The scholarships equal the full cost of attendance for four years.
“Congratulations to the newest members of the Oklahoma State Scholars Society,” OSU President Burns Hargis said. “These students are among Oklahoma’s best and brightest. We are honored to extend this offer and look forward to what these scholars will accomplish through their leadership and innovation.”
Bozeman plans to major in chemical engineering. For this honor, she had to meet several requirements: Minimum 3.8 high school unweighted GPA; admittance to OSU and the Honors College; and demonstrate maturity and potential through outstanding résumé and essay responses.
The committee selects students who embody the legacy of OSU’s land-grant history, have an outward focus and are aware of the world around them.
“Oklahoma State is home to many reputable opportunities for its students,” Bozeman said. “OSU’s honors curriculum is ranked top 10 across the nation, and it’s known for having one of the best undergraduate engineering programs. Also, I am interested in participating in study abroad affairs. Aside from academics, the students at Oklahoma State are actively involved in community service. I am overwhelmingly thrilled to be a part of such a welcoming campus, and I hope to make lasting connections with my peers and future professors.”
She was selected based on a review of her essay and resume, a phone interview and a virtual interview with Honors College Dean Keith Garbutt and a current OSSS Fellow.
Bozeman will add this honor to an already growing list including: Academic Excellence Scholarship, Carl and Gladys Herrington President’s Distinguished Scholarship and an Oklahoma Academic Scholar.
“My parents are two of the most intelligent and most hard-working individuals I have ever met,” Bozeman said. “Their perseverance and determination barely waivers in times of struggle, so they have been two of my prime role models throughout my adolescence. I have always been academically disciplined, and I am acutely competitive.
“I want to maximize my success and maturity, and the most effective way to do that is through putting forth my best efforts in school and school-related activities. My predominant motivation is to emulate my mother and father by always giving my maximum effort.”
The daughter of Adrienne and Martin Craig Bozeman, Bozeman also was a National Honor Society member, scholastic team member, class president and attended the Oklahoma School of Science and Math for AP Calculus BC and AP Physics Mechanics C.
Bozeman said with events from the past year, she aspires to be an endocrinologist or biotechnologist to work on preventing future pandemics.
“Ever since I was a little girl, my passion for greatness was always present. I have always been competitive and desired to give my best in all of my activities,” Bozeman said. “I have ambitious plans for the future, and with my career of choice, I plan on exceeding my expectations. I want to graduate with a chemical engineering degree and pursue a career in the medical field.
“My ultimate goal is to help as many people as I can, and with a career in medicine, I believe I can maximize my chances of doing so. Along with performing procedures, I want to be involved in research. Through research, I hope to gain a better understanding of the human body to aid in the eradication of certain illnesses.”
The other fellows named and their majors are: Maha Achour, Bartlesville High School, biochemistry and molecular biology; Megan Roach, Washington High School, biology, pre-med; Nathan Wallace, Booker T. Washington High School, finance; and Alyssa Warren, Union High School, music education.
Eleven other finalists will be recognized as Oklahoma State Scholars Society members and will receive up to $20,000 in academic support over four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.