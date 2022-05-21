ENID, Okla. — With the school year finished, Chisholm High School’s principal has decided to leave the Enid area district.
Angela Avila has taken another job and will be departing after a year at Chisholm Public Schools, said Dudley Darrow, the district’s newly hired superintendent.
The job posting is now posted on Chisholm Public Schools’ website and has been public for over a week, Darrow, who will handle all high school hirings with the assistant principal, said Friday.
He said he was looking forward to working with Avila when he officially starts his position in mid-June, following his own imminent departure from Enid Public Schools.
“But I’m happy for Ms. Avila,” Darrow said. “I wish her nothing but the best.”
Avila was unable to be reached Friday through her district email. Darrow said the school year ended after state testing had wrapped Wednesday, with teacher work day Thursday.
Avila’s annual contract had been renewed by Chisholm board members in February, along with the district’s other school principals’.
Avila came to Chisholm last summer from Hennessey Public Schools, where she had been dual high school and middle school principal. She was hired in April 2021 to replace Shane Dent, who had been Chisholm’s middle school and then high school principal for a combined 14 years before taking the top post at Ponca City High School.
Darrow said several candidates had already applied for CHS principal. He plans to form a hiring committee, with members yet to be determined, to interview candidates before the school board considers a final hiring decision.
“We’re gonna let the applicant pool build up and make a unified decision,” Darrow said.
He said he and the district are looking for somebody with a strong academic background who understands Chisholm’s community and culture, as well as the balance between academics and activities such as athletics and extra-curriculars.
“I’m looking for someone who’s committed to Chisholm Public Schools,” Darrow said.
