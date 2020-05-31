From the U.S.-Mexico Border to military prisons in Alabama and Florida, the Chiricahua Apache tribe would find itself as the last Native American group to be relocated to Indian Territory.
The descendants of Chiricahua Apaches are now known as the Fort Sill Apaches. The Chiricahua Apaches were the last to resist U.S. government control of the American Southwest and were held as prisoners of war in exile for nearly a decade prior to their relocation to Fort Sill, according to the tribe’s history and military records.
The Chiricahua Apaches, including Geronimo, fought to ward off the forced life on reservations where death from diseases such as malaria were common. A forced life on a reservation was restrictive and went against their nomadic lifestyle as they moved between New Mexico, Arizona and the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua.
After the U.S. government began forcing the tribe to remain on designated reservations, warriors would lead “breakouts” where they would go beyond boundaries imposed by the government and evade capture by the American and Mexican armies. The Chiricahua found success in this as they knew the rugged terrain better than the foreign militaries, according to the tribe’s history.
It wasn’t until September 1886 that a group led by Geronimo surrendered to the U.S. Army. The terms of the surrender are unclear, but Geronimo is believed to credit Capt. Lawton with wearing down the Apaches with constant pursuit, according to the U.S. Army’s history.
The captured Apaches were imprisoned in Alabama and Florida, with many of the children sent to Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, where some would die from disease.
In 1894, the Chiricahua Apaches were relocated from the prisons in Alabama and Florida via train to Fort Sill, where they would become known as the Fort Sill Apache. The tribe would be settled on the military reservation.
By 1910, military officials were wanting to remove the Fort Sill Apaches from the military reservation, offering them freedom in exchange for leaving the reservation. Many in the tribe insisted they be returned to their homelands in southern New Mexico and Arizona.
In 1914, the tribe, which had been reduced to 81 individuals and 20 families, was relocated on small unclaimed allotments of farmland near Apache and Fletcher in Oklahoma, according to the tribe’s history.
Treaties forced Apaches
to begin farming
As descendants of the Kiowa, members of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma trace their roots back to the 16th century when they inhabited the Great Plains.
Until the 1700s, the Apache lived as a nomadic group, traveling the northwestern Great Plains as far east as the Black Hills on the border of Wyoming and South Dakota, according to the tribe’s history.
The tribe migrated into the Southern Plains in 1785 after huge losses of life from disease and war. In the move south they would become allies with the Comanche and share hunting territory.
The Apache Tribe entered into its first treaty with the United States in 1837, allowing for U.S. citizens to pass through its land in return for secured hunting rights in the South Plains and a territory that would become part of the state of Texas.
In 1839, the tribe fell victim to a smallpox epidemic. In 1849, half the tribal members died from cholera, and some chose to take their own lives rather than suffer.
In 1865, the Apache Tribe was assigned to a reservation in Southwest Oklahoma, near Fort Sill, under the Treaty of the Little Arkansas. This treaty would fail to be ratified by Congress, and as a result, settlers moved in and further diminished the tribe’s land rights. Reluctantly, Apache leaders signed the Treaties of Medicine Lodge in 1867, along with the Comanche, Kiowa, Cheyenne and Arapaho.
These treaties forced the tribes to begin farming. This was a governmental effort to dismantle the white perspective that the tribes were warlike and uncivilized. The treaties aimed to equate the tribes with European-Americans, a process called assimilation.
The nearby white settlers and farmers pressured Congress in 1887 to pass the General Allotment Act, resulting in the dividing up of tribal reservations into individual allotments.
According to a 1968 interview with Alfred Chalepah, Kiowa-Apache, the government asked, “Where do you want to locate yourselves and your homes? Which lot do you want to pick out?’”
“So the Apaches, they told them places and a surveyor helped if you wanted land. You went over there and you could tell them where you wanted your place. Then they recorded it at the office and all the papers went to Washington. My grandpa picked out this place here (in Caddo County),” Chalepah said.
The unclaimed lands would be sold to white settlers. By 1906, this move had resulted in years of economic oppression, leaving the Apache, Comanche, Kiowa, Cheyenne and Arapaho with individual 160-acre parcels and no reservations. The Apaches were left with just 32,643 acres from the original reservation of 2.9 million acres.
Gaylord News is a reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
