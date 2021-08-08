ENID, Okla. — On his first day with the Enid Police Department, Chief Brian O’Rourke had two goals in mind: “do good and help people.”
Since he started with EPD in 1980, O’Rourke has gone through different divisions and moved up in the ranks, becoming chief in 2010 after the retirement of former Chief Rick West.
He set new goals and always tried to do his best in every division and every rank, but he said the goals of doing good and helping people stayed with him for his entire 41 years.
“Have I made mistakes? Yeah,” O’Rourke said, “but all in all, I feel like I’ve done the right thing, and I’ve helped a lot of people.”
‘This is what I want to do’
In May, O’Rourke announced he would be retiring at the end of summer, and his last day will be Sept. 1, seven days shy of his first unofficial day and 18 days shy of his first official day with the department.
O’Rourke moved to Enid when he was in fifth or sixth grade, and he went to Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva for college, studying criminal justice for about two years.
He knew that he wanted to go into law enforcement before college, though, when he was 12 years old.
“My brother-in-law was a police officer in Palatine, Ill., and I saw him in uniform when I visited them and saw all of his cop stuff, and that was about the time I decided, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
O’Rourke spent six years as a patrolman before becoming a detective in February 1986 and serving in the juvenile and narcotics divisions.
He said he felt a little scared whenever he was promoted to sergeant in December 1990 as it came with increased responsibility. As sergeant, O’Rourke served as supervisor of the nar cotics, juvenile and investigative services divisions.
O’Rourke found one of his biggest passions in narcotics.
“I do not like drugs. I think drugs are a scourge in society, and it’s the root crime of a lot of the crimes that are occurring now. It causes people to commit crimes, so I had a really big passion for that,” he said.
In narcotics, O’Rourke worked several cases with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, even conducting an undercover operation out of his shop building in Drummond in 1997.
“We ran the whole operation out of there,” he said. “That was basically a command post, ... so I’d get up in the morning, walk out to the shop and we’d get started — all the feds and cops would be there. It was a great place to run an undercover operation.”
It’s always been the drug cases that have stuck with O’Rourke throughout the years.
“They were important cases at the time, and we removed a lot of drug dealers and drugs out of this town,” he said. “That was pretty good stuff.”
Something O’Rourke learned during his time in law enforcement was what people are truly capable of and what people will do to others, as he saw some of his worst cases in the juvenile division.
“Just when you think you’ve seen the worst, somebody does something even worse, especially with children,” he said.
He did learn more positive things, too, such as how nice people can generally be.
O’Rourke said Enid is a great town, and the support from the community has been “fantastic.”
“I tell people that 10% of the people in this town keep us busy — the other 90% are really good people, so I really have faith in humanity, that’s for sure,” he said. “People are good, and our job is to identify the ones that aren’t and remove them from the community.”
Throughout his career, O’Rourke has seen technology change and evolve. When he first started, he said all of the forms were in triplicate and he had to type all of his forms on a typewriter.
The technological changes improved police work, he said, and helped save a lot of time.
“I never dreamed that I would see computers in police cars,” O’Rourke said.
A ‘24/7 job’
In the late 1990s, O’Rourke was promoted to captain, and he started moving out of police work and got more into the business side of law enforcement.
He served as assistant to the chief for several years before deciding to apply for the chief’s position — a position he never thought he’d take on.
O’Rourke said EPD is “funded well,” which allowed him to renovate the police headquarters, keep EPD’s fleet updated, improve officer pay and start building the new training center, accomplishing the goals he had as chief, along with continuing to improve community involvement.
By the time he’d hit 20 years with the department, O’Rourke said he was “having too much fun” to retire then, and then he got promoted and figured he “might as well keep going.”
He said although he still enjoys the job, now was just the right time to retire, and he’s ready to hand the reins over to someone new.
The new chief will be selected in about two weeks, and O’Rourke said the best advice he can give to his successor, who will be the 12th chief since adoption of the Police Civil Service Charter in 1937, is to “pay attention to everything” because being chief of police is a “24/7 job.”
“This job isn’t the kind of job where you can just walk out the back door at 5 o’clock, go home and forget about it,” he said. “You have to worry about everything. You have to make sure everything gets done. You have to rely on your supervisors, no doubt. When things go wrong, make sure we don’t do that again, or ... do things right the first time.”
To rookie officers, O’Rourke gives the same advice he’s kept with him during his 41 years with EPD: “do the right thing.”
Post-retirement plans
As his last day draws nearer, O’Rourke said the summer has flown by since he announced his intent to retire. He said the toughest part will be saying goodbye to everyone he works with.
He said he’s ready to take some time off, “decompress a little bit” and “try to stop worrying so much.”
During the 1990s, O’Rourke met his wife Kelly when she was a court reporter, and the couple got married and had one daughter, Jaime, who just had a baby of her own on Aug. 2.
Kelly retired a few years ago, and O’Rourke said he is happy to get to join her in the mornings on the back patio for a cup of coffee.
O’Rourke said he and Kelly plan on traveling at some point in time, and in the meantime, he plans on doing “the usual” — fishing, playing golf and spending time with family.
“I can keep busy,” he said.
