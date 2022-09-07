ENID, Okla. — It’s time to start planning for the annual Cherokee Strip Celebration.
“We are celebrating the 129th year of the Land Run with this long-standing Enid tradition, and we are hoping everyone comes out to enjoy it,” said Lori Coonrod, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce events director.
The event this year will be held Sept. 16-17, 2022, in downtown Enid. The celebration will kick off 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 with homemade Indian tacos on the courthouse lawn sponsored by Enid Intertribal Club.
At 9 a.m. Sept. 17, a ceremony will be held in Stride Bank Center to add two more names to the Enid Walk of Fame. This year, Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, and the late community philanthropist Joan Allen will be honored.
The Cherokee Strip parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on the Square downtown, and will feature the Slash-O-Ranch longhorns, along with floats, cars, marching bands and emergency vehicles and their sirens.
The Square will be filled with booths, arts and crafts and food vendors 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coonrod said the chamber will accept applications for the parade through Thursday, Sept. 8. Application forms are available on the chamber website, http://www.enidchamber.com/community-calendar/annual-events-programs/cherokee-strip-celebra tion/.
For information, email lori@enidchamber.com or call (580) 237-2494.
