NASH, Okla. — A Cherokee man was injured Wednesday when his motorcycle was blown off the road by high winds in Grant County.
Dale Dean Parker, 65, was admitted in stable condition to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday on Oklahoma 132 about 2 miles north and half a mile east of Nash.
According to the report, Parker was riding a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle east on Oklahoma 132 when he attempted to negotiate a left curve. A strong crosswind blew the motorcycle off the road, according to the report.
Parker's condition was listed as "apparently normal" and the cause of the accident was listed as weather, according to the report. He was wearing a helmet.
