Enid News & Eagle
CHEROKEE, Okla. — A Cherokee man was injured Monday in a single-vehicle accident near Cherokee.
Chase Puffinbarger, 25, was taken to Share Medical Center in Alva, then transferred to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 6:24 p.m. about 3.8 miles west of Cherokee.
According to an OHP report, Puffinbarger was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on Greer Road when he suffered an equipment failure. His pickup went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled one and one-quarter times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
The report lists his condition as apparently normal and the cause of the accident as defective vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.