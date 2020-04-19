WOODWARD — Two people are facing charges as the result of a fatal shooting in Mutual on Wednesday night.
Isidro Ortega Benites, 38, was pronounced dead on arrival at AllianceHealth Woodward, according to an Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation report.
On Friday, charges were filed in Woodward County District Court against Sherrik Allante Lewis and Raquel Mae Lucas.
Lewis was charged with felony possession of a firearm after three former felony convictions from Comanche County. Two misdemeanors were filed against Lucas — reckless conduct with a firearm and transfer of a firearm to a felon.
An investigation into the incident is continuing, officials said.
According to an affidavit filed with the charges, Woodward County Sheriff’s Office and Mutual EMS answered a 911 call at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, Benites was found in the driveway of a residence in Mutual with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
OSBI is handling the investigation, and Special Agent Ryan Beck conducted interviews Thursday.
According to Beck’s affidavit, witnesses said Benites forced his way into the bedroom of the residence and began arguing with his ex-girlfriend, then moved outside into the yard and became violent, choking her.
Lucas got a handgun from her vehicle and fired one round into the air to get Benites to stop, then went into the residence. As Benites came toward Lucas in the living room, witnesses said Lewis grabbed the gun and shot Benites in the chest, according to the affidavit.
Lucas, in an interview with Beck, said Benites came at her and Lewis grabbed the gun. Benites then charged Lewis and he fired one shot into Benites’ chest. Lucas and Lewis then got into their vehicle and left, according to the affidavit.
In a separate interview with the OSBI agent, Lewis said Lucas shot Benites, then he took the gun, got into Lucas’ vehicle and they left the scene.
Lewis appeared in court Friday and bond was set at $25,000. An attorney date is May 18, and a preliminary hearing date is July 21, according to court records. Lucas also appeared in court, and bond is set at $5,000. An attorney date is set for May 18, with disposition of the case on July 22, according to court records.
