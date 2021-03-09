ENID, Okla. — Enid’s municipal pool is expected to open at “normal capacity” this summer season, city parks staff said Tuesday.
After Park and Recreation Board chair Tricia Mitchell asked at Tuesday’s board meeting if Champlin Pool would be at capacity this time around, department foreman Michael Rhoades confirmed this was true.
No other details were immediately available about how the pool will operate as the city of Enid moves through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhoades was speaking on behalf of department supervisor Cory Buller, who was attending city managerial training all day Tuesday. City pool manager Kim Haley also was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Because of COVID concerns last summer, the pool operated at a fourth of total capacity — or 100 people at a time — within the outdoor facility.
An opening date for the pool has not been decided, city spokesperson Derrick Silas said later Tuesday, though the pool typically opens around Memorial Day.
In May 2020, the park board recommended the pool and two splash pads not be opened because of exorbitant, sometimes impractical maintenance and staffing efforts to keep the area clean and safe in a time of low hiring.
A week later, city commissioners then voted to allow City Manager Jerald Gilbert to instead safely open the facilities, and the pool opened in June 2020 with limited hours Tuesday to Saturday.
Because of safety concerns, deck chairs were removed and the concessions stand was closed. Pool slides also were not available, and no deep swimming was allowed.
Because chairs weren’t present and fewer people were allowed in the pool area, Gilbert said this kept the regular cleaning and supervision at a reasonable minimum.
Gilbert said the pool would indeed operate “closer to normal” this year, but that pool entrances and gates would be modified compared with last year.
The city is currently hiring lifeguards, as well as a lifeguard supervisor, and Gilbert said the city is planning to hire 18 total.
Hires were down last year, as was pool attendance both due to COVID-19, which Gilbert said worked out because fewer people at the pool then needed to be monitored.
Several pool improvements also are taking place ahead of the season open, Rhoades said.
City workers were redoing the kiddie pool floor over the last week. The concessions area will be moved to the center of the Champlin building to presumably be opened this summer.
The gazebo from the old Enid skate park, set to be torn down in the next month, will be moved to the grass area by the pool, Rhoades said.
A contractor has started patching the pool floor, but after hitting a $50,000 limit on improvements for the year, Rhoades said the city is waiting to redo the whole grout of the pool until after the season ends.
Rhoades did not update the board Monday on Enid’s two splash pads, located at Champion Park, 725 N. 9th, and Hoover Park, 3000 W. Oklahoma.
Commissioners also allowed both pads to open after the board had recommended they stay closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.