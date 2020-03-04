Ceremonies to honor Vietnam Vets set for March 10 and 26 in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Special pins will be presented to honor Vietnam veterans during ceremonies set for March 10 and 30 in Oklahoma City.
The ceremonies are part of an ongoing effort to honor Vietnam veterans during a 10-year window, 2015 to 2025, of 50th anniversaries from the war.
March 10
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Humana and Mercy are hosting a Vietnam Veterans Pinning and Proclamation Ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. March 10, at Mercy Hospital, 4300 W. Memorial in Oklahoma City.
There will also be a Veterans Resource Fair on site from 12-3 p.m. and a veterans' art exhibit from the Kansas City Arts Institute. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to participate in the ceremony.
To RSVP, or for more information, call Humana at (800) 681-0637.
Free valet parking will be provided at two locations: the McAuley building entrance, south of the hospital at 4205 McAuley Blvd.; and at the patient registration entrance, near the flag pole on the north side of the hospital.
March 30
Oklahoma City Vet Center is hosting a Vietnam War commemoration ceremony, 11 a.m. March 30 at American Legion Post 12, 6101 NW 50th, Oklahoma City. During the event, Vietnam War veterans and surviving spouses will be recognized with a pinning ceremony.
Refreshments will be served. There also will be a selection of Vietnam War memorabilia available for viewing.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 26, at (405) 456-5184, to ensure an adequate number of pins are available.
50th anniversary
The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War commemoration period was initiated in 2015 and will end in 2025, corresponding to each year between 1965 and 1975, the dates U.S. combat troops were deployed in Vietnam, according to a press release.
The Vietnam War commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. For more on the program, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.
“As authorized by Congress and on behalf of the nation, we are doing what should have been done 50 years ago: thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice just as America did for the veterans of World War II and Korea,” said Michael Radonski, director of the Oklahoma City Vet Center.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 9 million Americans served during the Vietnam War period and more than 6 million are living today.
“Like veterans returning from today’s battlefields, those who served in Vietnam came home with both physical and unseen injuries of war,” said Radonski. “Sadly, many of the unseen injuries suffered by our Vietnam veterans went undiagnosed and weren’t understood by our medical community or citizenry, as they are now. We want Vietnam veterans to know that we are here for them.”
