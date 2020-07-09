National Weather Service in Norman has issued a heat advisory for central Oklahoma effective from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Heat index values of 105 or greater expected, according to the NWS. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Counties included in the advisory are: Garfield, Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher and Woods.
The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," according to the advisory. "When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."
The NWS suggests wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, according to the advisory. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 if it occurs.
According to the Mayo Clinic, heatstroke signs and symptoms include:
• High body temperature.
• Altered mental state or behavior.
• Alteration in sweating.
• Nausea and vomiting.
• Flushed skin.
• Rapid breathing.
• Racing heart rate.
• Headache.
Thursday's forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 100 are expected with southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night's forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows are expected in the mid-70s, with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms is 40%.
