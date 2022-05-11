Center of Family Love’s 9th annual Gift of Love Gala will be June 4 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
This year, in a ground-breaking step, the residents — heroes to the staff and friends of the Center of Family Love (CFL) — will organically host the event, showcasing their talents and their love to the guests that fund the Center of Family Love, said Jalaina Hammett, fundraising and communications manager.
Financial support makes the lifetime care possible, and free of charge, for 130 residents and families who cannot afford to live at CFL in Okarche.
The gala will showcase the talents of residents conquering their intellectual and physical disabilities. They will display their capabilities, serving guests in every capacity, like garnishing drinks with herbs hand-grown by residents in the CFL Farm-to-Fork program, Hammett said. They will greet guests and will provide an Oklahoma City Ballet performance.
“I am thankful and grateful to God in more ways than one that they are helping out other people with disabilities,” says Ryan, a four-year hero who lives at CFL.
For more than 40 years Center of Family Love has pioneered programming to develop intellectually and developmentally impacted adults to discover their talents and become the best version of themselves. CFL was established in 1981 by the Knights of Columbus.
“We are determined to give our heroes the support and opportunities to spread their wings and discover gifts and talents within themselves. This will allow them to acquire and develop the skills necessary to make their dreams come true for themselves, and to those who will conquer disabilities in the generations to come,” said Debbie Espinosa, president and CEO of Center of Family Love.
Many of the resources that enable the residents to thrive are a direct result of funding from the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, which will be presented with the Carol and Bill Brown Outstanding Community Ambassador Award at the gala.
David Egan, director of operations for Cattlemen’s Steakhouse who also will be honored with the Harold J. Wittrock Award.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. June 4 with a cocktail hour. The event also will feature cash raffle drawings, live auction, dancing and Frank Sinatra-inspired entertainment provided by Wade Tower.
Tickets are $250.00 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10, and sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, contact Jalaina Hammett at jhammett@cflinc.org. To register for the event online, go to www.cflinc.org/gala or call (405) 263-4658, ext. 1009 for more information.
