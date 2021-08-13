OKLAHOMA CITY — Bill Seitter isn’t surprised that Blaine County’s population dropped 27% — about 3,200 residents — over the past decade. It was the county that lost the highest percentage of its population in the state, according to 2020 U.S. Census figures released this week.
Shortly after the 2010 census, officials decided to shutter the local prison, Diamondback Correctional Center, said Seitter, mayor of Watonga, a setback for the county that recently has been propped up by a vibrant oil and gas economy and new growth in the state’s medical marijuana industry.
About 8,700 people continue to live there.
“So what we see right here in the county seat of Blaine County is things are looking up, things are looking a little better and things are happening around our community,” Seitter said. “There’s jobs available and our sales taxes are not decreasing. They’re not increasing by a lot, but they’re not decreasing either.”
Nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma counties saw their populations decrease over the past decade, losing a combined 69,000 residents, an analysis of Oklahoma’s U.S. Census Bureau data shows.
The remaining counties — predominantly urban and suburban — saw their populations grow by about 277,000 people,
But while the state saw a net gain of about 208,000 in the past decade, nearly half of all Oklahoma residents reported living in just four counties — Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma, and Tulsa.
Oklahoma’s continued migration from rural to urban and suburban communities mirrors an ongoing national trend, said J. Tom Mueller, a research assistant professor with the University of Oklahoma’s Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability.
Historically, people having children have propped up rural populations, but in recent years, deaths outnumber births in some places.
Youth, meanwhile, are leaving rural America communities in search of college degrees. When they graduate, they find they either can’t use them in their small town, or if they can, the wage is not competitive, he said.
Once the lifeblood of rural America, agriculture now is increasingly mechanized, requiring less labor. And the manufacturing boom that rural communities once benefited from began disappearing in the 1980s as companies shifted production outside the United States, Mueller said.
Politics also is driving people away as Americans seek out people who are more like them, he said.
The decreasing population has real consequences in rural America, where residents have a greater need for health care services, but that’s coupled with less spending power and, for many counties, a decreased tax base.
“Ultimately, it kind of starts to be a little bit of a vicious cycle, where it’s shrinking, but then because it’s shrinking people don’t want to invest,” Mueller said, “and so you see these communities get kind of stuck in these perpetual states of difficulty.”
He said large infrastructure projects could draw more people to rural areas along with improved broadband access to enable remote work. Targeted job creation programs and infrastructure improvement programs aimed at drawing in new businesses would also help.
Mueller said some Oklahoma communities will be fine with decreased population counts, including those that have a robust tourism economy or work related to agriculture or mining, but many will need some kind of state intervention to either create jobs, improve pay or provide incentives for people to move to an area.
“Rural counties are the inner cities of the 21st century,” said Keith Gaddie, an associate presidential professor at the University of Oklahoma. “They're the places that have got real economic and social problems, which seem to be intractable. We've been able to solve the inner city problem in the United States, by and large we’ve turned the corner on the urban core problem. Now we're going to figure out how to do it in rural areas, but the problem is how do you solve something nobody wants to buy?”
He said for a shift to happen, things will need to change in rural communities.
Brent Kisling, Oklahoma Department of Commerce executive director, said he’s thrilled to see growth in other communities and said he looks forward to working with rural areas to learn what may have caused those declines.
“Understanding the reasons for those decreases will help us guide those communities on how to attract residents and businesses through infrastructure and quality of life investments,” Kisling said. “Even though population declines can be disheartening, the statewide growth of more than 200,000 people will benefit all Oklahomans.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of Norman Chamber of Commerce, said he expects the “exodus” to the state’s metropolitan areas will slow as long as there is good broadband internet access and people explore the possibility of working remotely.
“So, I think you'll probably see some of that trend slow a little bit this next decade and potentially maybe your smaller more rural communities are able to capitalize on that,” he said. “I think you'll probably see some of those communities grow in the next decade.”
Population analysts say the big winners in the latest U.S. Census are the Oklahoma communities that 20 years ago were considered largely rural, but are now suburban. Since the 1970s, counties that have been reclassified as urban from rural have had the lowest mortality rates. Those counties also have stronger tax bases.
Cleveland County saw Oklahoma’s largest percent change in growth — 15.6% — adding nearly 40,000 new residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Norman’s population grew by 18,000.
“I think it’s a wonderful sign for the future of our community,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark. She attributed the growth to strong public schools, the city’s proximity to Oklahoma City and Norman’s “great quality of life” that includes access to libraries, sports facilities, trails.
Neighboring Oklahoma City was one of just 14 nationwide cities to see its population increase by 100,000.
Census counts are critical for Oklahoma communities, with federal dollars tied to population. State officials estimated that communities will receive about $1,675 in federal support per person per year.
Counties that saw an increase in population will benefit, but for those that saw a decrease, it’s something they’ll have to live with for the next decade.
“That’s 10 years of funding, 10 years of representation,” said Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce. “If those numbers aren’t accurate, it creates huge problems for communities.”
Payne County, where Stillwater is located, saw a 5.6% increase in population, picking up 4,296 new residents. But Joyce said that was below the 2019 estimated population. He suspects the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to an undercounting of students as Oklahoma State University was fully remote during the entire census count.
But, Joyce said any growth in the area will ultimately be beneficial to his community.
“I think growth in the area is more opportunity for folks and attracts employers, attracts retailers, attracts tax money to the area,” he said. “That’s a good thing for development.”
Gorman is a reporter for the Norman Transcript. Stecklein is CNHI Oklahoma statehouse reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.