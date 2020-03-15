In his 25 years in law enforcement, Enid Police Department Lt. Greg Gordon has seen changes in the ways crimes are investigated and increases of the work done to bring a case to a conclusion.
He said one of the biggest changes he’s seen in his work is how prevalent cellphones have become to police investigations.
“Before people had cellphones, the information they had was on a computer,” Gordon said. “But now, with the advent of the cellphone, everybody has basically a small computer in their pocket.”
With the cellphone comes challenges for police. While cellphones contain vital information, and sometimes evidence of crimes, it can take days or weeks of work to get to that information.
“If you have multiple witnesses, victims or suspects, each one of them has essentially a computer in their hand that has to be searched,” Gordon said. “You have to have a search warrant for each one of those but that doesn’t include the social media accounts they have on those phones.”
He said apps where people can communicate, such as Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, can often hold information that helps solve a case.
“Most younger people are very social media savvy and seem to have multiple accounts. When you’re on the app it’s there and when you’re off the app it’s gone. You can see they have the app but not what they’ve done on the app,” he said. “A search warrant has to be obtained for each company you seek information from. Those companies don’t respond the very next day. They have time limits they work in and it costs money.”
He said because of the number of search warrants received, some companies have begun charging police departments a search fee for information from an account.
“They charge you for that. They charge the police department,” he said. “It just means it’s another obstacle we’ve got to go through. It doesn’t stop the police.”
Gordon said the amount of search warrants investigators obtain and serve depends upon the type of case they are working.
“The last two shootings we’ve done a lot more,” he said.
The lieutenant noted in one vehicle involved in a case, detectives found more than a dozen cellphones.
“Some people will have two phones, or three phones,” he said. “To search those all takes time. We have to get a search warrant, wait for the company to respond, it goes from us to to their legal division. They have to decide whether to respond or not.
When the department gets the requested information, it often comes in an Excel spreadsheet or PDF.
“If you printed it out, it’s just reams and reams of paper,” Gordon said. “It is very time consuming.
“I don’t think people are aware how much documentation is required in just about any case to obtain the evidence you need to charge someone,” Gordon said. “Because of all the search warrants you have to obtain, all the documents you acquire, it’s a huge undertaking.”
Gordon said the EPD uses three-ring binders to collect all the information gathered in a case. He said throughout the years, those binders have continued to thicken.
Misconceptions
Sgt. Nick John, who supervises the Detectives Division, said the public holds some misconceptions about police work because of T.V. shows and crime dramas.
“A lot of the things you see on T.V. are just that. They’re made for T.V.,” John said. “I think that’s a misconception people have, that once we have someone’s DNA in 15 minutes we can run it through some sort of system. We don’t.”
He said crime dramas on T.V. and streaming services have given the public unrealistic expectations of real police investigations.
“The Enid Police Department works very hard on all the cases we get. Even through they aren’t hearing from us everyday, we are working their cases. We’re either waiting for information to come back from a source, a social media company, or bank records from out of state,” he said. “Even though you don’t hear from us we are working your case very hard. The guys in the back and ones on the patrol side work very hard.”
Gordon said investigators also have to wait for certain testing to be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
“They’re backlogged there,” he said of the OSBI testing labs. “It could be months before you get back information. Let’s face it, they do it for the entire state. It’s every town and city in Oklahoma.
“So yeah, they’re going to be backlogged. We’re not the only city with crime,” Gordon said. “It’s a huge burden. It just takes time.”
He said police can often get a preliminary autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office but other testing or a full report can take longer.
“We can usually get a preliminary autopsy fairly quickly but then there’s toxicology and a lot of time before we get the full report. It can be a couple of months or longer,” he said. “They’re the medical examiner for the entire state so they’re not just worried about Enid. It’s everybody. It’s just the nature of it.”
Cases pending
As of March 5, Gordon said there have been about 100 cases assigned to detective division since Jan. 1.
“That is not all the reports taken by the police department,” he said. “The police department as a whole is right around 13,000 reports taken so far this year.”
He said in recent years, the department has generated an average of 35,000 to 45,000 reports a year.
“If it’s a homicide we’re called out immediately to those,” Gordon said. “Any crime that rises to the level of a violent crime, the detectives are contacted and we immediately respond to those.”
Other cases, which being with a patrolman taking a report, are reviewed by the detective supervisor to determine if the case will be investigated by Patrol Division or Detectives Division.
Gordon said the call volume handled by the police department has grown exponentially.
“We handle a lot more calls than we used to,” he said. “Not all of those are necessarily police-related calls either.”
Technology
Gordon said the way police communicate — with one another, dispatch or the public — has changed dramatically in his time on the force.
“When I started, you had a bag phone, if you could afford to have one,” he said. “We used payphones in town to communicate if we weren’t communicating over the radio with the station. With cellphones we have instant contact with whoever we want to. We have the ability to communicate quicker now that we have this technology. It is just leaps and bound better than it was.”
The lieutenant said officers now have mobile data terminals in the cars, allowing them to read comments given to dispatchers by those calling for help.
“We are constantly working toward what better and better technology is out there to make our job safer and more productive in a quicker amount of time,” he said. “The Enid Police Department is really good at that. The chief is interested in any technology that could make our jobs safer or quicker.”
Gordon said the past couple of years, the department has also used drone technology in several investigations.
“You can fly the drone for an overall aerial view. We can also take snapshots, take those and mark out distances, lines of sight,” he said. “They give you a better overview of where items are at. It gives you a much better overall view of what you have.”
He said the department has used drones to search rooftops in the area of a crime for a gun.
