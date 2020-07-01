ENID, Okla. — The YouthBuild program at Community Development Support Association has been recognized as a model for the 300 YouthBuild programs in the United States and abroad, due to its students' high attainment rate of their high school diplomas.
YouthBuild is an education and training program that helps at-risk youth, ages 17 to 24, complete high school or state equivalency degree programs, earn industry-recognized credentials and complete a construction pre-apprenticeship while building housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in the community.
CDSA's YouthBuild program recently was touted in a joint statement by YouthBuild USA and Penn Foster, an online college and career training platform.
Rachel Harris, CDSA YouthBuild coordinator, said CDSA has been using Penn Foster's flexible online curriculum since 2015 — through six YouthBuild classes — and the program has had significant impact on the students' success.
“Before our YouthBuild program started using Penn Foster, 40% of students were able to earn their GED. Since partnering with Penn Foster, we have seen a significant increase in diploma attainment to 80%,” Harris said. “Many of our students have been out of school for several years and they feel like earning a high school diploma is an unattainable goal. Penn Foster gives them hope and I am so glad more YouthBuild programs across the country will now have access to it.”
Brandy Stewart, YouthBuild placement specialist at CDSA, said the Penn Foster online program gives students "a custom path to earn their diploma."
"It builds their confidence," Stewart said. "When they start testing and passing the tests, they realize, 'Hey, I can do this.' If you follow the lessons, it starts where they are and builds them up. Anybody can do it, if you follow the lessons."
Now, with Penn Foster signing onto a partnership to provide training to YouthBuild students nationwide, both organizations are looking to CDSA as a model on how to do it effectively.
"They have been seeing our success and our graduation attainment," Harris said, "and we want to be able to help other programs increase their attainment rates."
The partnership between Penn Foster and YouthBuild builds on a longstanding relationship, according to a Penn Foster press release. More than 2,000 YouthBuild participants across more than 50 locations have already graduated from Penn Foster High School. Now, Penn Foster’s skills training programs in fields like healthcare, skilled trades, hospitality, construction and IT will be available to all YouthBuild programs at a reduced price, according to the press release.
“YouthBuild’s commitment to both economic mobility and community engagement is shaping a brighter future for young people across the country,” said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. “Together, we’re expanding access to a new model of education and career preparation with the potential to close pervasive skill and equity gaps.”
While Penn Foster gears up to serve YouthBuild students nationwide, Harris and Stewart said it's already helped CDSA's students keep working toward their diplomas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart said the availability of the full curriculum by cell phone or laptop, 24 hours a day, has made the program flexible for at-risk students with jobs, and has proven invaluable during the pandemic.
"With COVID-19, it's made it to where we're still able to have classes," Stewart said. "We can do it virtually, and they can access to all their material."
John Valverde, CEO of YouthBuild USA, said the organization wants to spread that experience across the nation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges in the job market, making it more important than ever that we provide our young people with new pathways to career success,” Valverde said in a press release. “This partnership is about ensuring that the entire YouthBuild network has access to training programs that are accessible remotely and that are aligned with the economy’s most in-demand skills. Opportunity youth can play a major role in restarting the economy — we just have to give them the tools to succeed.”
Stewart and Harris said YouthBuild is a path to success for at-risk high school drop-outs who are willing to put in the work.
"What it really takes is dedication," Harris said.
"It's lots of hard work," Stewart added, "but it can be done."
For more information on YouthBuild at CDSA, visit https://cdsaok.org/services/youth-build.
