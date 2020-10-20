Community Development Support Association is seeking candy donors and community supporters for a downtown Halloween Extravaganza Car Parade, set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
This free family event is being coordinated by CDSA in partnership with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, United Way, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Enid Public Schools and Bank Central as a "safe way for area children to participate in traditional Halloween activities," according to a CDSA press release.
Parents and children are invited to "decorate their car, blast spooky music, and come in costume to receive a free goody bag at the end of the parade," according to the press release.
All participants must remain in their cars along the parade route. Assigned parade sponsors/watchers will be placed along the route, maintaining social distancing precautions, to cheer the children on.
Vehicles should enter off Garriott and head north on Grand to turn left on Broadway and left again on Independence, to receive free bags of candy, as long as supplies last, in front of the CDSA Nonprofit Center at 114 S. Independence.
Individually wrapped candy for the parade is being accepted at the Nonprofit Center until noon Thursday.
“Children have been looking forward to Halloween for weeks," said said Kim Kelly, CDSA early childhood coordinator. "Many Halloween events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to give our community and the children an opportunity to wear their costumes and do something special while maintaining social distance.”
For more information, call Kelly at (580) 242-6131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.