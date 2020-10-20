Community Development Support Association (CDSA) is teaming up with Enid Public Schools to offer Early Birds, a Smart Start Central Oklahoma enrichment program designed for parents of children ages birth to 5.
Kim Kelly, early childhood director at CDSA, said the free, family-based, school readiness enrichment program "arms you with information, activities and educational toys and books to use with your young child to stimulate their development and learning.
"Early Birds will support you in your role as your child's first and most influential teacher," Kelly added.
The Early Birds program provides parents with resources to prepare their child for success in school, and life, including:
• 90 minutes of virtual or in-person instruction led by trained professional covering topics like child development, everyday-learning opportunities, activities that promote school readiness, purposeful parenting techniques, and health and safety.
• Discussion with other parents about the successes and challenges of being your child's first teacher.
• Free toys and materials that foster school readiness at home.
• Free notebook with more helpful resources, tips and support to help your child learn and grow.
• Free on-site childcare for in-person sessions so you can fully participate in the classes.
"Best of all, when you complete each Early Birds class, you will know how to enrich play activities so your child will learn and develop the skills needed for future success in school and life," Kelly said.
Kelly said the Early Birds program is open to all families of children ages birth to 5 in Enid. To sign up for the Early Birds program, call Kim Kelly at CDSA, (580) 242-6131.
