Community Development Support Association has canceled the 2020 Wine Tour and will move ahead with the event for March 27, 2021.
The event was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Kristy Skidmore, CDSA board member and wine tour committee chairwoman, said the CDSA hoped to reschedule the event for later in 2020, but it was decided that the best course of action was to cancel the event and go ahead with next year's event.
Wine Tour sponsors have agreed to carry their sponsorships over to 2021.
"The Wine Tour has become an important fundraiser for CDSA, with all proceeds benefitting our early childhood programs," said Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director. "However, because the safety of getting together in large groups is uncertain at this time, we think it is wisest to forego this fundraiser. This leaves a funding gap for the agency, but plans have been made to continue diaper bank operation and other key early childhood services."
Ticket holders may ask for a refund by emailing cheri.ezzell@cdsaok.org. Otherwise, ticket purchases will be carried over for next year's event when new tickets will be issued to all those who already have paid for tickets and have not asked for a refund.
