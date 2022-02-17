The city of Enid is accepting applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for Community Development Block Grant funds.
Application deadline is March 18.
Applications will be accepted for parks; youth centers; facilities for abused and neglected children; emergency repairs and barrier removal; at-risk youth programs and after-school and summer programs; mental health and substance abuses services; fair housing activities; neighborhood cleanup; emergency code enforcement assistance; and microenterprise assistance.
Organizations can download the application at www.Enid.org/CDBG or request it by emailing Dawn McCarty at dmccarty@enid.org.
