MEDFORD, Okla. — Officials still are looking into what caused an explosion and resulting fire at the ONEOK natural gas plant in Medford last month.
The incident at the liquids fractionation facility, located 2 miles south of Medford, along U.S. 81, in Grant County, occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. July 9, 2022.
“ONEOK continues efforts to determine the cause of the event and expects the facility to remain out of service for an extended period of time,” Brad Borror, manager of communications for ONEOK, said in an email Thursday.
On July 9, emergency authorities spent several hours controlling the blaze. No injuries were reported.
An evacuation advisement for residents living within 2 miles of the ONEOK plant was issued July 9. It later was reduced to a 1-mile radius before ending July 12.
In addition, U.S. 412 between Medford and Pond Creek was closed as a precaution.
In an effort to help those displaced by the emergency, ONEOK made arrangements at several Enid hotels. The Super 8 by Wyndham in Blackwell offered discounted rates for rooms for displaced Medford residents, as well.
A number of safety protocols are in place at all ONEOK plants in the event of emergencies to help ensure the safety of facility employees and the community, which Borror said in July is the “top priority.”
“Unfortunately, the event happened. Fortunately, our employees reacted properly and safely,” he said after the explosion. “We’re thankful our safety protocols did their job in this instance and that all of our employees were able to go home to their families.”
Employees’ jobs at the ONEOK facility are secure, and Borror said many personnel were transitioning into “responding-to-the-incident” roles.
“Their roles may shift temporarily as we assess the damage and, ultimately, make repairs to the facility, but their jobs are safe,” Borror said in July.
