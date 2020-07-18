Howdy market watchers. Another week of welcomed, unexpected rains in July ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 inches across much of our great state.
The Oklahoma Panhandle also managed to get some relief, although the panhandle of Texas and southern Colorado remain under increasing drought stress. This helped December cotton prices reach recent highs near the 65-cent resistance level on July 9 despite a modest selloff this past week following other ag commodities. However, cotton is one of the only markets at present with a near-term weather premium.
The hotter, dryer pattern developing just a couple weeks ago that jolted December corn nearly 40 cents in three trading sessions and short covering has all but evaporated. The $3.63 high on December corn may very well be the season’s high. Corn futures fell short of even filling the chart gap between last Friday’s close and Sunday’s overnight session opening despite the USDA reporting the largest sale ever to China on Tuesday followed by the second largest sale ever the week before. The reason? Despite a 2% slippage in good-to-excellent ratings this past Monday, although still the seventh best on record, better than expected rains and a wetter though hotter forecast into August have calmed concerns about any near-term crisis. On top of that, recall USDA’s June 30 report of larger-than-expected corn. Non-threatening weather during pollination and for the foreseeable future combined with already large stocks and thoughts that USDA is still too high on ethanol demand paint a concerning picture for corn prices. On an internal RJO webinar this week, key analysts suggested that due to shifts in weather patterns and our spin on USDA’s numbers, that the late April and late June lows could be retested in corn futures. That suggests bulls should remain long with caution and consider downside protection, especially long futures contracts versus call options that do not generate margin calls. We were actually exiting some long corn positions on Friday’s muted rally.
Should weather models change to dryer pattern, this will completely change the scenario. China seems to be in need of corn, at least in the short-term. Reserve auctions this week sold 100% of what was offered. This is usually not the case as reserve prices typically are higher than the market and only offered when prices rise due to tight supply-demand fundamentals. December corn settled the week at $3.39 ¾. The $3.41 and $3.44 -level, that would fill the gap, likely will be sold. For the sake of corn and milo farmers without downside protection on new crop, I’m hopeful that we will see a change in the fundamentals, but the closer we get to the election with cooperative weather, the less optimism I have for a meaningful move higher. As I covered last week, the Chinese are buying now, but I do not believe they will cooperate to the extent of showing President Donald Trump being able to claim victory on Phase 1 ag purchase commitments. The middle of August will be key milestone with U.S. and PRC leaders meeting again on progress. Only the U.S. and Ukraine have phytosanitary certificates to ship corn to China as South America does not, which could drive more U.S. sales to China. However, there is carryover to fill that void in the face of lower ethanol demand and new crop supplies will be available within only a few months. Watch for managed funds to begin adding again on the short side that slightly reduced this week to being just shy of 134,000 net short.
The wheat market has started to break out of the bear channel, with Chicago in the lead versus the KC. Midweek gains largely were given back on Thursday, but managed to keep over 6 cents of the gain, closing about even on the week for KC wheat. With one-third of Russian HRW still slipping, while about one-third of Argentine winter wheat area needs rain, there still is upside potential for the wheat market. However, physical bushels should be sold on rallies replaced with call options. Corn headwinds likely will create undertow limiting wheat gains. We’re watching Argentine weather as export shortages should benefit U.S. hard wheat that is the cheapest for shipping to South America. Meanwhile, we will be watching Russia, Ukraine and yields out of Europe. Concern is that despite decreases in the new crop, Russia will continue to export large volumes in order to generate foreign currency given the slowdown in oil trade.
The bean market fought back firmly this week filling the early week gap on the chart. November new crop beans closed the week at $8.95. The most recent high of $9.12 ½ and then the $9.20 area should be considered a level for some new crop sales. Continued China buying has supported this market, but conditions are the 15th best on record, so no immediate concerns with a wetter August ahead. To meet USDA export projections, it is critical that old crop beans be gone by August or risk lower revisions.
The cattle market was by far the biggest upside surprise this week. August feeders surged $6.725 per cwt pushing through the 200-day moving average on Thursday and managing to hold that level through Friday’s close filling the gap from March 5 and 6. The next gap remains up at $148-$149 level, but I would expect that additional $6 push to be a stretch at a time when COVID cases continue to spread and states are again shutting down restaurants. Plenty of cattle remain available in the near-term with a weak undertone in boxed beef cutout prices. Another COVID outbreak in packing plants could break this market lower from the current overbought levels. Funds remain net longs and higher cash this week helped suggest cattle were undervalued. Where to go from these levels is hard to gauge. I had several clients protecting August, October and January feeders up at these levels not seen since before the COVID outbreak in early March. October fats also returned to pre-COVID levels closing the week at $106.875. The first gap at $112 area may be attained if $110.50 can be reached, but again, would advise caution at these levels.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com.
