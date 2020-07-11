The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City issued a statement Thursday requiring masks or face coverings at all public celebrations of Mass and church gatherings.
Prior to Thursday, parishioners were strongly encouraged to wear masks, but it was not mandatory, said Diane Clay, communications director for the archdiocese.
In his Thursday “Letter to the Faithful,” Archbishop Paul Coakley attributed the rule to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Since early June, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma have increased rapidly, affecting many of our family members, friends and more than a dozen priests, some of whom have spent time in the hospital,” Coakley wrote. “This increase has prompted civic leaders and health authorities to seek further protections to slow the spread of the virus as we head into summer.”
Coakley noted cases in the archdiocese have not been severe or resulted in deaths, but wrote to “keep our parishioners and our priests safe, we must continue to be vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our parish communities.”
The order for masks takes effect today, and will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to Coakley’s letter. All of other safety precautions in effect before Thursday remain in place, including the general dispensation from attending Sunday Mass. The guidelines are available on the archdiocesan website https://archokc.org/mass.
Coakley’s full letter is available at https://archokc.org/news/letter-to-the-faithful-mask-requirement-eff-ju ly-11.
