A Cashion man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Garvin County.
Charles H. Ward, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:26 p.m. on I-35 3 miles west and 2 miles north of Paoli.
According to the report, Ward was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup south on I-35. He went off the road to the left, hit the center median and overturned multiple times, with the pickup coming to rest on its top in the median.
Ward's condition at the time of the accident and the cause are under investigation, according to the report. He was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.