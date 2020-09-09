ENID, Okla. — Enid Cars and Coffee is hosting a car show, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, in the parking lot of Blaze’s BBQ, 1002 W. Willow, to raise funds to support local at-risk kids and seniors in need.
Todd Berdit, organizer for the event, said Enid Cars and Coffee meets the second Saturday of each month, April through November, to have a gathering of car enthusiasts and to offer the community a free car show.
When club members heard RSVP of Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma were having troubles with fundraising, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Berdit said they decided to turn September’s car show into a fundraiser, with the goal of raising $30,000 to support the two organizations.
Berdit, who is owner of Bath Planet of Oklahoma, is pledging the first $15,000 to match $15,000 raised at Saturday’s event.
“My two missions at our company are to support kids and seniors,” Berdit said, “and with COVID, these two agencies have really struggled with fundraising.”
Of Saturday’s $30,000 goal, Berdit said $24,000 is planned for RSVP of Enid, which is that much behind on its annual fundraising after having to cancel three benefit events due to COVID-19.
Berdit said $24,000 sounds like a large amount to raise, but is a small amount compared with the good RSVP of Enid will do with it.
“When you realize how much they accomplish with $24,000, it's amazing,” Berdit said.
Additional funds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go to help Youth & Family Services with the cost of back-to-school needs for children served by the agency’s in-school counselors and its youth shelter.
Admission to the Cars and Coffee event Saturday is free, but donations will be accepted. A drawing also will be held to give away a Dodge Grand Caravan; raffle tickets are $20 each, or three for $50.
During the event, Blaze’s BBQ also will donate 10% of each sale to the fundraiser, if diners specify they are with Enid Cars and Coffee.
Berdit said he is optimistic the event will reach its $30,000 goal.
“It doesn’t cost anything to come out, and we love to have spectators,” Berdit said. “If you come out, and you can afford a dollar, or two or $50, that's great.”
Berdit said it’s essential the community help RSVP and Youth & Family during this time of need.
“We have to get them caught up on their fundraising,” Berdit said. “They are two local agencies, and the people they help are local Enid people — they're our kids, they're our seniors.”
