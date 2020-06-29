Carmen Fire Department will hold the annual 5th of July celebration Sunday at Carmen Park.
The Carmen Park provides room for families to social distance . Entrance is by donation.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute Bloodmobile from Enid will accept blood donations 3-9 p.m. Call Enid Donor Center at (580) 233-9323 to schedule an appointment time. Every donor can receive a free COVID-19 test and a free T-shirt.
Carmen pool will be available for swimming 1-7 p.m. Sunday. There will also be kid’s games, a bounce house for youth, kids raffles and plenty of outdoor activities.
BOSS Music from Alva will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening. There will be food trucks and vendors available.
The fire department will not be serving a meal this year due to the COVID-19. They will have popcorn and drinks available in the new pavilion. The fire department will have a raffle tickets available for a Creed Ruger American 6.5 caliber rifle.
The DOC Honor Guard will have the opening flag ceremony around 10 p.m. with the fireworks. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
Because of the road construction through Carmen, it is advised to be aware of alternative routes north through Lambert. South route is to turn at the railroad crossing 1 mile south of the intersection of Oklahoma 8 and Oklahoma 45, then go 2 miles west and 1 mile north.
