Carmen-Dacoma Alumni Association has cancelled the annual dinner usually held on the Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend.
Organizers said there still was concern of COVID-19 spread, and the parking around the After 55 is limited due to road construction. Alumni officers are Bobbi Terrell Donaldson, president; Vicky Springer Olson, secretary; and Warren McCray, treasurer.
Also in Carmen:
• Carmen Methodist Church will resume church pot luck dinners Sunday following the service. Those attending are asked to bring their favorite dish to share.
• After 55 Noon Luncheon will be May 20 at the center. Meat is furnished. Those attending are asked to bring a salad, side dish,or dessert to share.
