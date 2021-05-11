Carmen-Dacoma Alumni Association has cancelled the annual dinner usually held on the Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend.

Organizers said there still was concern of COVID-19 spread, and the parking around the After 55 is limited due to road construction. Alumni officers are Bobbi Terrell Donaldson, president; Vicky Springer Olson, secretary; and Warren McCray, treasurer. 

Also in Carmen:

• Carmen Methodist Church will resume church pot luck dinners Sunday following the service. Those attending are asked to bring their favorite dish to share.

• After 55 Noon Luncheon will be May 20 at the center. Meat is furnished. Those attending are asked to bring a salad, side dish,or dessert to share.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you