Ann Holmes Parker Foundation and Susan Parker recently awarded a grant to Carmen City Park for paint and beautification needs.
Susan Parker, daughter of Ann Holmes Parker and the late Jarrett K. Parker , awarded the grant money at Carmen Chamber of Commerce for the town of Carmen.
Ann Holmes Parker was a long-time resident of Cleo Springs, where she was involved in her children’s activities. She played an active role in the betterment of Cleo Springs serving as chamber president many years, including making the Labor Day Festival successful. She also played an integral part in the four-lane highway being built to Enid as well as signage at the Gloss Mountains.
