The annual Carmen 5th of July celebration will be Monday at Carmen Park.
Entrance is by donation.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute Bloodmobile will accept blood donations 3-9 p.m. Call Enid OBI at (580) 233-9323 to schedule an appointment. Every donor will receive special prizes.
There will be lots of entertainment for children that day. Carmen Pool will be open for swimming until 5 p.m. by donation. There also will be a bounce house, obstacle course and other games for youth.
Boss Music of Alva will provide musical entertainment during the evening.
There will be a number of food trucks to offer a variety of options. Carmen Fire Department will have popcorn, drinks and novelty items.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Honor Guard will have the opening flag ceremony.
The fire department will have several raffle items, including an AR-15 rifle, cornhole board and other items.
Orders for T-shirts are being accepted by Katie Joe Irwin. Contact her to order a shirt at (580) 430-7762. The shirts choices are black or white.
Road construction through downtown will offer challenges. It is recommended to use Lambert Road from the north and turn at the railroad crossing 1 mile south of Oklahoma 8 and Oklahoma 45 and go 2 miles west and 1 mile south to the park.
Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.