Caregiving is emotionally taxing work under the best of circumstances. Taking on the responsibility of meeting the needs of another person, even someone you care for deeply, requires courage, patience, strength and energy.
Caregiving can test the boundaries of any relationship, and when that relationship is already strained by differences in personality or priorities, the result can be a complex jumble of emotion fueled by the memory of old wounds and a sense of duty. The truth is that difficult relationships do not magically transform when faced with a significant health crisis. In fact, in most cases, existing conflict only becomes more pronounced when the added stress of caregiving enters the mix.
Roger became a caregiver after 47 years of marriage, when his wife Daphne was diagnosed with dementia. He was 71, and she was four years older. Up until then they had both been healthy and active. Daphne had recently retired from her job as an elementary school secretary, and Roger was still working part-time as court reporter. He loved his job; he had resisted giving it up entirely for retirement and he looked forward to the days when he was scheduled to work.
Daphne did well at first, following the diagnosis. She depended on Roger a great deal, and although her condition was progressing, she managed to hide it by avoiding interaction with outsiders. However, when it was just the two of them at home, Roger frequently found himself at the mercy of her increasingly bad temper. She flew into rages when she became disoriented, and she suddenly did not trust anything Roger did or said. When I met with their son Matt to discuss possible resources, he expressed his growing concern.
“Mom has always been difficult,” Matt said. “She could be petty and controlling, and although Dad generally took the brunt of her tantrums, as long as he had his work, he knew he could step away from things and regroup. Since Mom’s been sick, he has had to give up working to care for her full-time, and he is really struggling. Her behavior has become nearly impossible to manage. He tries hard to provide her with everything she wants and needs, but no amount of effort is ever sufficient. She berates him constantly, and the language! I never heard my mother curse the entire time I lived at home. These days, poor Dad gets called every name in the book.”
Roger’s situation is not at all unique. I speak with families all the time who are trying to sort out difficult relationships while managing an end-of-life health crisis. It is a bit like navigating through rough water, trying to get from one point to another without taking on too much water, or crashing into the rocks hidden just below the surface. By the time they reach out for help, they are often exhausted and utterly desperate. While every family situation is unique, I generally offer a few tips that can help them sort through their circumstance and figure out what to do next. Without getting into specific circumstances, here are a few suggestions for families facing this kind of dilemma.
• Choose your battles. It is important to remember that some things matter, and some do not. Try not to knit pick. This is especially important if you are caring for someone with dementia. You already know that there will be plenty of things you have to insist on — going to doctor appointments, baths or showers, changing clothes, so don’t sweat the small stuff. Life will be easier for both you and the person you are caring for if you learn to let go of the stuff that doesn’t really matter.
• Ask for help. Sometimes the key to getting compliance can be as simple as having the right individual give the orders. When you are dealing with a difficult personality, don’t be afraid to enlist the help of professionals when it comes to spelling out important instructions. Doctors, nutritionists, therapists and nurses are trained to know how to best communicate with less than compliant patients. Let them help you get your point across.
• Respect your own emotions. It is normal to experience a variety of emotions when caring for someone close to you. This can be especially true if the relationship has a history of conflict or difficulty. Give yourself the time and space you need to process your feelings. Do not be surprised if old wounds rise to the surface, forcing you to re-examine issues that you thought were well in the past. Look for healthy, meaningful ways to express those feelings and break old patterns that have been the source of pain and dysfunction.
• Don’t take things personally. Remember that people who are suffering are sometimes impatient, irritable and unkind. They may seem ungrateful for the care you are providing, and critical of your best efforts. Try to keep in mind that at least to some extent, their illness may be behind their bad behavior. Do your best to let criticism roll off your back and try to remain cheerful. Your happy disposition just may be contagious!
• Step away when you need to. You are under no obligation to tolerate abusive behavior. If the situation has become unmanageable, it may be time to consider alternative care. There is only so much that you can do to control the situation, and when your best efforts are insufficient or being met with defiance or hostility, it might be better to find a neutral party that can help with care, or to consider whether a long-term care facility might better meet the needs of your loved one.
For Roger, eventually it became clear that caring for Daphne at home was not a sustainable option. Daphne was becoming physically violent when Matt finally insisted that they explore other options. It took a bit of coaxing, but when they found a small long-term care facility less than a mile from their home, Roger finally conceded that he had done all that he could and it was time to secure placement.
“It’s kind of bitter-sweet,” Matt says. “I don’t think even Dad knew how much of a toll mom’s care was taking. I think he had just become accustomed to the chaos. One night last week he dropped by and I heard him laughing at something my wife said. All at once I realized I hadn’t heard him laugh like that in months. It’s as though the stress is finally subsiding.”
Relationships can be complicated; there is no question about that. And when a major illness becomes part of the mix, even the healthiest relationships can become messy. But strategies for managing expectations and personal boundaries can make it possible to remain close without surrendering your self-respect. Caring for a loved one in need should not rob you of your own peace of mind.
Miller is caregiver coordinator for LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.