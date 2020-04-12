I am so ready for this to be over. Social distancing. Sheltering in place. I miss spending time with the people who mean the most to me, and I am aching for an evening out in the world. I miss people watching. I miss smiling at people as I pass them on the way to work. I miss manicures and hair salon afternoons and watching neighborhood kids playing together up and down the block. I miss my normal, privileged, overly indulgent American life.
But as I ponder the list of things that are missing from my daily routine, I can’t help but think of the caregivers out there who are struggling to maintain their sanity when they’ve lost the one thing that gave them a brief reprieve from the endless demands of caring for a loved one who depends on them day-in and day-out.
For many caregivers, the only time that they get to step away and focus on themselves comes in the form of respite. Respite, in this context, refers to time set aside for caregivers to regroup and recharge. Because it is crucial to have an opportunity to get a break from the pressures of caregiving, communities have provided funding so caregivers can hire someone to come in and take over for short periods of time. During these breaks, caregivers are able to go to doctor appointments, take care of personal errands, get coffee with a friend, or even take a nap. It is not a lot, but for caregivers who are literally on call 24 hours a day, it can be just enough of a reprieve to give them a moment to gather their thoughts, take a deep breath, and face another day of service.
Unfortunately, in light of current recommendations for social distancing, caregivers are finding themselves unable to get these much-needed breaks. Limitations on allowable outings and recommended restrictions on visitors and personal services have forced many caregivers to leave available respite hours unused. Consequently, stress may be running high, and nerves may be wearing thin, but sadly, there may be no good solution to their dilemma.
The truth is, like most of us, caregivers may just have to tough it out until this season of social isolation finally passes. In the meantime, it will important to take steps to make the best of a bad situation by looking for productive ways to pass the time and strategies for maintaining a positive perspective. Here are a few ideas for coping with the challenges of pandemic precautions:
• Stay informed. This is a double-edged sword. When you’re already feeling isolated, a non-stop influx of television news can be overwhelming and cause you to feel like life has become very out of control. Still, it is important to stay informed of new developments and current advisories. If you have a smartphone, look for an app that will provide you with important updates in real time, without you having to be perpetually plugged in. Many local and statewide emergency management agencies have apps that will keep you abreast of any major developments via text message. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management has an app, OK Emergency, and it is available through the app store on your phone.
• Be flexible. Difficult circumstances always call for a measure of flexibility. Everything seems slightly out of kilter, so cut yourself some slack. Certainly, there are some things that you cannot let slide, like keeping up with medications monitoring blood sugar, but now is not the time to be militant about unimportant details. Take a nap, or sleep in if you need to. Binge-watch “The Bachelor” if it makes you feel better, or enjoy an extra cookie at bedtime. Take care of the things that matter, let go of the things that don’t.
• Get creative. Look for ways to connect with other people without getting too close. Learn to use apps like FaceTime and Skype to video chat with loved ones who you cannot visit in person. Marco Polo is another fun app that allows you to record video messages to send to friends who can open them and listen when they have a spare moment, and then record a response and send it back to you. My daughter and I start every morning with a short Polo message to each other, and it has become one of the highlights of my day. If technology is not your thing, a good, old-fashioned letter is another way to reach out to loved ones. Who doesn’t love opening the mailbox to find something other than bills and advertisements?
• Try something new. Since you are stuck at home anyway, now may be the perfect time to try your hand at something new. Practice polishing up your baking skills, or start on a household project you have been putting off for a while. Now would be a great time to pull out your fabric stash and start that quilt you’ve been planning, or to reorganize your kitchen cabinets. Try to stay busy and focused on positive activities, and don’t succumb to the boredom. Make the most of the time you have at your disposal.
One final note about respite: Right now, it may be difficult to find a way to get that much needed time away. Social distancing is crucial if our communities are going to control the spread of COVID-19, and we’ve all been asked to take appropriate precautions to limit the risk of contamination. That said, once this period of necessary isolation is behind us, caregivers really should make use of the resources available to them. Right now, LTCA of Enid has funding dollars available for caregivers who need a break from their caregiving responsibilities. By contacting us today, we can enroll you in the program, and send you vouchers that will make it possible for you to get that all-important time away. Applying is easy, just contact Kathy Miller, caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid AAA, (580) 234-7475. We can complete the paperwork over the phone, and determine eligibility in a matter of minutes. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so contact us today. Let us help you thrive in your role as a caregiver. You don’t have to do it all alone.
Miller is caregiver coordinator for LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging.
