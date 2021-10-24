Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Carden International Circus will perform 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Stride Bank Center.
The three-ring circus will feature acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, animals and clowns. General admission tickets are $20, with a limited number of $26 reserved and $35 ringmaster tickets available. Tickets are available now at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before showtime at Stride Bank Center.
Doors will open one hour before show time for pre-show festivities, including meet-and-greets with performers, interactive circus skills and animal rides.
The Carden family has nearly 60 years experience in the circus.
