Filing for municipal offices in Garfield County ended Wednesday afternoon with 18 people seeking positions in Covington, Garber, Kremlin, Lahoma and North Enid.
Filing for office in Covington were: Zach Chartier and Mistie Thayer, for an unexpired seat on the board of trustees; and Brandon Shcram, board of trustees.
In Garber, Sheri Dennis filed for the treasurer post, while Roger Foraker filed for the Ward 4 council seat.
For the town of Kremlin, Andy Minnick and Jamie Maddox file for a two-year unexpired term on the board of trustees; and Jimmy Minter, Doug Cartmell and Jennifer Johnson filed for four-year seats on the board of trustees.
In Lahoma, Cheryl Bukacek filed for the clerk position, while Lila Jansonius and Michelle Maxey filed for four-year seats on the board of trustees.
In North Enid, Anita Maly filed for treasurer. James Coleman and James Shaw filed for an unexpired term on the board of trustees, and Dana Foster and James Dodson filed for board of trustee seats.
The election for municipal offices will be April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.