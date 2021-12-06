Two Enid Public Schools Board of Education incumbents filed for office Monday, the first day of the three-day filing period.

Joe Blackwood, who represents Office 4, and Matthew Lohman, who represents Office 5, filed to keep their seats.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Also filing Monday were:

• Donald Johnson, Autry Technology Center Zone 5.

• Nicholas Kramer, Covington-Douglas Office 2.

• Scott Gorton, Drummond Office 2.

• Janell Snapp, Kremlin-Hillsdale Office 2.

• Randy Gabriel, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Office 2.

If any races develop, the general election will be April 5. If more than two candidates file for an office, a primary election will be held Feb. 8.

Other seats open are an unexpired term for EPS Office 7, Chisholm Office 2, Garber Office 2 and Waukomis Office 2.

