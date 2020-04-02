Statewide candidate filing period begins 8 a.m. Wednesday, said Michael Frisbie, Garfield County Election Board secretary.
Filing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 and April 10. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. April 10.
Candidates for state offices file with the secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the secretary of County Election Board.
Frisbie said county offices up for election this year are District 2 county commissioner, court clerk, clerk and sheriff.
Frisbee said all social distancing precautions will be observed.
For more election-related information, call Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016, or visit www.elections.ok.gov.
