ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid's annual Camping in the Park Sept. 23-24 at Meadowlake Park will feature a weekend of activities including an outdoor movie and overnight camping, according to the city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department.
This family friendly event is open for residents of all ages; however, anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult throughout the entire event.
Check-in for the event is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, with a scavenger hunt set at 7, s'mores at 8:30, the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 10 and quiet hours from midnight to 6 a.m. The event ends with a light/continental breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and checkout at 8.
Those attending must bring their own camping gear, as the city will not provide tents, sleeping bags or chairs. No pets, grills or open flames are allowed. Campers may bring food and are responsible for cleaning up their area.
The event is free, but registration is required. Information, rules and a registration form can be found at Enid.org/CampingInThePark. Additional questions can be answered by calling the parks department at (580) 616-7210 or emailing specialevent@enid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.