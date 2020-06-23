ENID, Okla. — In advance of the June 30 primary in the Oklahoma House District 40 race, incumbent Rep. Chad Caldwell and challenger Taylor Venus, both Republicans, answered a provided slate of questions from the News & Eagle on issues facing the state in the next term.
Both candidates provided written answers, which have been included in their entirety, to the questions pertaining to balancing the budget, finding efficiencies in education, Medicaid expansion and legislative priorities.
Balancing the budget
• Given the budget cuts for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and anticipated cuts for the next fiscal year, what cuts would you make to balance the budget?
Caldwell:
"As someone who runs a small business, I always look for efficiencies in our budget," Caldwell said. "Every program and every state agency should be evaluated to ensure that we are delivering an essential service in a cost effective way. If they aren't, then changes need to happen or the program or agency needs to be eliminated.
"My goal is to cut needless bureaucracy and create a more efficient state government," Caldwell said. "I did this recently when I passed a bill that eliminated an unnecessary state agency saving hard working Oklahoman's millions of dollars."
Venus:
"Ideally, our economy continues the recovery we’ve seen the last few weeks as we go into the next fiscal year and the oil and gas sector rebounds, so we don’t have to make any subsequent cuts," Venus said. "In the event our recovery doesn’t occur as quick as we need the goal would be to limit cuts to education and other core services such as health care, public safety and transportation as little as possible.
"We have seen that cuts to these specific sectors result in greater detrimental effects in the long-run for Oklahomans, so we should avoid cutting their budget," Venus said.
Funds for the classroom
• Where can we find efficiencies in education to direct more money into classrooms?
Caldwell:
"Despite the fact that revenue per student has increased in eight of the last 10 years, Oklahoma consistently ranks in the bottom three in the country for the percentage of dollars schools spend in the classroom," Caldwell said.
"Many Oklahoma schools spend more outside of the classroom than they do inside it," Caldwell said. "That’s why I have run a bill the last three years requiring at least 60% to be spent in the classroom for our students and teachers. This bill would eliminate administrative bloat, creating a more efficient system, and getting more money into the classroom, where it belongs."
Venus:
"I have spoken with many school administrators on this specific issue the last few years and they have trimmed to as lean as many of them believe they can go with the increase of responsibilities the state and federal government have put on school districts," Venus said. "We see arbitrary percentages thrown out by politicians to get money into the classroom but that is just an accounting game when our common education per pupil funding is still lower than our peer states.
"Administration consolidation could help some, but Oklahoma is already 44th nationally in administrative spending per student and parents still should have the choice to send their children to smaller schools," Venus said. "One specific issue is insurance premiums continue to skyrocket for schools so if the legislature could work with the insurance commissioner to stabilize or legislatively cap these costs we could utilize these savings for the classroom."
Medicaid expansion
• What should happen with Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma and how would the state pay for it?
Caldwell:
"I think there are two real central issues in the debate about Medicaid expansion," Caldwell said.
"The first issue is: Are we asking the right question? The question we’re asking right now is 'How do we get more people on Medicaid? When in reality, we should be asking 'How do we make it so fewer people need Medicaid in the first place?' We need to ensure our safety net programs remain available for those who truly need it — the people it was intended for in the first place," Caldwell said.
"The second issue is: even if you support Medicaid expansion — is putting it in the Constitution the right way to go about it? Placing it in the Constitution means it can never be changed without another vote of the people. This means time delays and wasted dollars whenever a change to the program is needed."
Venus:
"Since we can’t go back in time and pass legislation to promote preventative healthcare or increase affordable healthcare options we are currently in between a rock (full expansion) and a hard place (poor health outcomes)," Venus said. "We should vote no on SQ802 so we have more local control on implementing our block grant program if we choose to pursue expansion with Sooner Care 2.0. The Sooner Care 2.0 program should be funded through an increased SHOPP fee on hospitals and reallocation of TSET funds."
One more thing...
• What is one other issue you believe will be important for the Legislature to address?
Caldwell:
"While I think it’s always important for legislators to focus on letting small businesses thrive, it will be more important than ever coming out of the COVID-19 crisis," Caldwell. "Small businesses are the backbone of communities like Enid. They employ nearly 50% of all workers in the entire country, but even more importantly, they provide community infrastructure.
"In the wake of this crisis, as many as 43% of the nation’s small businesses said they may need to close permanently if they can’t get their businesses back on track," Caldwell said. "I will be looking to do whatever I can to make sure we help our small businesses stay afloat so that we don’t see mass closures in Enid."
Venus:
"Doing their job," Venus said. "They pretty much left two weeks early this year; they were only in session 37 days, so they made over $1,000 a day on in session work and they get a raise next year; and they passed one-third of the bills they did in 2019.
"They left many great bills on the table and we will more than likely see the need for a special session which will cost the state more money," Venus said. "They have consistently let issues get to the edge of a cliff before addressing them the last few years: education, wind tax credit, gross production tax, criminal justice, healthcare, and tribal gaming. We need people at the Capitol that want to listen to and work with their constituents to be proactive in guiding our state forward instead of waiting till something is a crisis to address it."
