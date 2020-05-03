Enid businesses that reopened after the pandemic shutdown reported a slow start Saturday, as clientele appeared to be staying at home in spite of the emergency order being partially lifted.
Mayor George Pankonin signed an order Thursday allowing some businesses that had been closed due to the pandemic to reopen, including restaurants, personal care service businesses, bowling centers (though not bowling leagues), miniature golf, gyms, fitness centers and skating rinks, as well as religious services.
Jim Tate, owner of Oakwood Bowl, said he was glad to reopen Friday after being closed for six weeks, but business had gotten off to a slow start.
“The first day was very slow,” Tate said, referring to Friday. And more than halfway through Saturday, he said it hadn’t picked up much.
Tate was able to keep his employees on payroll through the shutdown, he said, thanks in part to the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — a forgivable loan to help cover employee payroll and utilities for up to eight weeks.
“If we wouldn’t have had that, it probably would have sent our bank balance to zero,” Tate said. “It was a great help to have that available.”
Tate said some business picked back up Friday, as league bowlers came out to practice. But, the leagues still can’t compete, which cuts out about 70% of Tate’s business revenue. And, he said, it keeps the leagues from completing annual competitions, which can carry big prize money.
The Coors League alone has $25,000 in prize money waiting to be awarded, Tate said — if the league can finish its season.
“They would like to finish that league so those winners can get that prize money,” Tate said. “And we feel like leagues should be able to start bowling again.”
He said by skipping lanes in between league teams, sanitizing balls and surfaces in between each team, and staggering teams showing up to bowl for leagues if need be, he and his staff could maintain required distance between bowlers.
“We feel like we could do it responsibly,” Tate said, “and we’d like to get that done.”
For now, he’s hoping the general public will come out to enjoy Oakwood Bowl, with all the extra sanitary precautions he described for league play.
“We, like everyone else, have been at home wanting something to do,” Tate said, “and now you can come out and enjoy some bowling, and you can do it safely.”
Veronica Hunt, one of the family owners at Skatetown, said she also reopened Friday.
“We had more Friday night than what we expected,” Hunt said, “but today has been more like we expected.”
And what they were expecting was a slow start. Hunt said it’s going to take time for people to again be comfortable going out to enjoy local businesses.
“I think some people are still afraid,” Hunt said.
She hopes customers will come back soon, but she understands it needs to be up to individuals.
“It has to be in their own timing,” Hunt said. “Everyone is different. When they’re ready to come, we’re doing everything we can to make sure, as usual, that it’s a safe environment.”
For now, that means doing more than what was usual before the pandemic. Hunt said surfaces and games are cleaned before, during and after each skate session, at a minimum, and half the tables in the snack bar area are blocked off to provide space between guests.
Hunt said the shutdown came at a particularly bad time for her business. “The end of school is our busiest season,” she said, “so it really hurt.”
Like Oakwood Bowl, she said Skatetown also benefited from the PPP, and it helped keep her employees going.
She said she’s praying for all small businesses, especially those that may not have weathered the shutdown so well.
“We’re still here,” Hunt said. “I am sad for the ones not opening back up, and for the ones who are really struggling.”
Restaurants also were busy getting their dining rooms back into business this weekend. Wasif Javed, owner at On the Sidewalk Bar & Grille, said his restaurant was phasing back into normal operations, with the dining room open 5-9 p.m., by reservation only.
In the meantime the restaurant is continuing curbside and delivery service, which, along with the PPP, allowed On the Sidewalk to make it through the shutdown “just fine,” Javed said.
At nearby Callahan’s Pub & Grille, which ceased operations altogether during the shutdown, the dining room was reopened Friday — but only the dining room. Bar stools have been removed and tables spaced out to maintain distance between diners, and they will close at 11 p.m., when the kitchen closes.
Napoli’s Italian Restaurant manager Bekim Zakuti said the restaurant’s dining room was back open, but at a slower pace than usual.
“In the beginning it’s going to be tough, because people are still going to be scared to go out,” Zakuti said.
He said to-go orders and the PPP allowed Napoli’s to keep its employees going during the shutdown.
“I was worried about that,” Zakuti said, “because they have kids and families they need to support.”
But, above all, Zakuti said Napoli’s made it through the shutdown because of the support of local patrons.
“The community in Enid has been very generous and supportive during this tough situation,” Zakuti said. “I am thankful to be in this town.”
As things approach something of a new normal, Zakuti said he wanted to thank those who’d kept supporting local businesses.
“I want to thank all of you,” Zakuti said. “Health is our top priority, so I wish you the best and for God to bless you. That’s what we need right now — health and God.”
Among activities to remain closed until phase two are organized sporting events, concerts, motor racing, golf tournaments, movie theaters, arcades, bars, concerts, conventions and trade shows.
City of Enid locations to remain closed until phase two include Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, the city administration building, Champion Park gym, service center, senior center, Disabled American Veterans Center, Stride Bank Center, Visit Enid, city of Enid media center and RSVP of Enid.
Phase one is expected to last until May 31, according to the declaration. The original phase two is planned to begin June 1, with phase 3 to begin July 1.
The city will determine when phase two may begin after: three to four weeks of increased business, social, sporting and religious activity; hospital capacity remaining manageable and no more than 10% of current COVID-19 patients remain positive; and no more than five consecutive days of increase in positive tests.
For updates on the city’s phased reopening, visit https://www.enid.org/government/corona virus-disease-covid-19.
The News & Eagle’s Alex Ewald contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.