ENID, Okla. — The Enid congressional candidate challenging longtime U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas for office repeatedly insisted China is the biggest threat to Northwest Oklahoma, as foreign land ownership allegedly has resulted in a skyrocketing number of illegal marijuana grows.

The Chinese Communist Party owns 300,000 acres in land in Northwest Oklahoma, said Wade Burleson, a retired Enid pastor running for the Republican nomination for the state’s 3rd Congressional District, during a candidate forum Tuesday night, June 21, 2022, in Enid. The event was co-sponsored by the News & Eagle.

Burleson alleged the Chinese government is acquiring the land through shell entities, he said at the debate between him and Evan Handy, Lucas' reelection campaign manager, who was standing in for the absent congressman.

“It’s a gold mine, they say in their Mandarin language,” Burleson said from the stage of the Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom. “We are not securing our borders, we are kowtowing to China, and Oklahoma is feeling this.”

Burleson, who faces Lucas and fellow challenger Stephen Butler in the Republican Party primary election Tuesday, June 28, said the first legislation he’d bring to the House floor would be for any foreign government that uses a shell corporation to purchase land to sell the property within 60 days or have it seized by the state.

“I’m telling you, China is our problem,” said Burleson, who also claimed the virus that causes COVID-19 was created in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. That widespread, long-standing rumor has not yet been determined as conclusive by the general scientific community.

The 3rd District, including Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, is the most rural of the state’s five districts, and so, its residents, including those in Enid, largely depend on the agriculture industry.

As former chairman of the House Agricultural Committee, Lucas previously has said he took two and a half years to build a member coalition and create a majority vote when pushing through the Agricultural Act of 2014, which covered farm subsidies, conservation programs and food stamps.

Handy said Lucas — though no longer a member on the House’s Agriculture Committee — would continue to push the so-called Farm Bill through Congress when it returns for consideration next January.

Lucas, he said, wants to keep it as a “safety net” for farmers and ranchers who are dependent on variables for their livelihood such as weather patterns.

“I think Congressman Lucas has done a lot to protect our country from progressive wish lists ... from the left that seep into the Farm Bill that’s going to be reauthorized in the next few years,” Handy said.

Handy also repeatedly said he expects a Republican congressional majority after the November midterm elections, while Lucas would expect to retain his position on the House’s Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“Frank’s been doing this for years, and he needs to keep doing it,” Handy said.

Burleson criticized Lucas for no longer serving on the House’s Agriculture Committee, while the Farm Bill has become full of what he called “liberal pork” and green energy directives.

“But he’s quiet. When have you heard from him lately?” he said. “You can talk a good game, but you’ve got to have somebody with the force of law behind them standing in front of these 2,000 alphabet soup agencies saying, ‘You will not encroach on Oklahomans.’”

