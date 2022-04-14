Three more candidates filed Thursday to challenge longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas for his seat in Congress.
Retired Emmanuel Enid pastor Wade Burleson filed as a Republican for the 3rd Congressional District seat, as did Stephen Butler, assistant dean Of advancement and external relations for Oklahoma City University School of Law.
Also filing Thursday was Democrat Jeremiah A. Ross, of Bristow.
The final day of filing is Friday.
No other candidates filed for the state House districts that include Enid and Garfield County.
The only new Garfield County filing on Thursday was Clarence Maly, of Waukomis, who entered the race for county commissioner in District 3 as a Republican. He is challenging incumbent James Simunek, also a Republican.
In Northwest Oklahoma:
• Allison Lafferty filed for the associate district judge post in Blaine County.
• Lance E. Schneiter filed for the associate district judge post in Kingfisher County.
• Timothy Dean Haworth filed for the associate district judge post in Major County.
