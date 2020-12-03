Far Northwest Oklahoma took the brunt of this week's snowstorm, which resulted in just a dusting in the Enid area.
According to National Weather Service, 14 inches of snow was reported in Buffalo, topping the state. The Fort Supply and Woodward areas received 6.5 inches, with totals continuing to drop in areas to the east.
Other totals received by NWS were: Mooreland, 3.5 inches; Alva, 3.0; Freedom, 2.5; Helena, 2.0; Cherokee, 1.0; and Waynoka, 1.0.
Sunny skies are expected in the Enid area through the weekend, although high temperatures will remain in the upper-40s and low-50s.
