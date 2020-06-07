Demonstrators gathered around 10 a.m. Saturday at Government Springs Park for the NAACP’s March for Justice and Unity, organized by chapter president Lanita Norwood.
The march began with a 30-minute walk from the park to the Garfield County Court House, where five people, including Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, spoke to the crowd. The group was escorted by police officers on foot and in cars, and roads were blocked off for the march.
The crowd chanted “Love conquers hate,” “I can’t breathe, let me live” and “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” among others, led by NAACP member Milton Mitchell.
After a few brief words from others at the courthouse, Waddell began the speech portion of the march.
“We’ve marched, we’ve made signs, we’ve Facebook Lived, but the question is, ‘What do we do now?’” Waddell said in his speech. “To be perfectly honest, I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m hurt and I’m tired. We have been at this crossroads so many times before … and I’m tired.”
Waddell continued to talk about his faith to the crowd, and how it should shape how everyone treats one another.
Mitchell spoke soon after, bringing up systemic racism still seen in Enid, including redlining, the underdevelopment of the east side, banks unwilling to provide loans to businesses wishing to build on the east side and other examples.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell was not at the march. Ward 3 includes a large part of the east side of Enid.
After about 45 minutes of speeches and prayers, the crowd marched back to Government Springs Park for refreshment and more speakers.
Signs from the crowd read, “Take your knee off our necks,” “I want to grow old,” “Silence doesn’t change the world” and more.
About 150 people of different ethnicities participated in the march.
Ksean Anderson, a participant in the march, said having so many people participating showed the hurt people felt when the video of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died under the knee of a now former Minneapolis police officer May 25, was watched.
“It shows the amount of people who have been holding in hurt for a good while,” Anderson said. “People are seeing this that is a good outlet for your hurt, not rioting or looting.”
Several city and county officials participated in the march, including Mayor George Pankonin, Waddell, Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm and Police Chief Brian O’Rourke, among others.
Pankonin said a march like this has been really inspiring for him.
“Do we do everything right 100% of the time? No,” Pankonin said. “But we try every single day to do things right … I’m so proud of my community, I can’t stand it.”
This week, Enid has seen an increase of communication with community leaders, as protests and town hall meetings help foster conversations.
Norwood said this week has been encouraging for her, but the conversation needs to continue.
“I see us coming together as a community, as one community,” Norwood said. “There’s no violence. Everybody is working together in peaceful marches and peaceful protests. That’s the way it is supposed to be.
“We are not perfect, the community is not perfect, but we are working towards it.”
