HENNESSEY, Okla. — Eastbound and westbound Oklahoma 51 has been narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals between Mitchell Road in Hennessey and County Road N2940 in Kingfisher County.
The narrowing of lanes is to facilitate bridge rehabilitation over Little Turkey Creek through winter 2022. As of Wednesday, wide loads are restricted to no more than 10 feet wide through the work zone.
The highway will be narrowed 2 miles at a time. Motorists should plan for extra travel time through the work zone and use caution in the area, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Additionally, the work includes resurfacing Oklahoma 51 and adding shoulders.
The contract, worth more than $12 million, was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in February to Cummins Construction Co. Inc., of Enid. The project is expected to complete in early winter 2022, weather permitting.
