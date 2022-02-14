Enid News & Eagle
Bridge repairs could cause travel delays in Woodward on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
According to ODOT, southbound U.S. 183/U.S. 270/U.S. 412 will intermittently narrow at the BNSF railroad tracks between Western and Oklahoma 15/Oklahoma Avenue in Woodward 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for bridge repairs.
ODOT advises motorists to expect delays and plan extra travel time in the area.
