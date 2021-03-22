Bricktown Brewery is scheduled to open a restaurant in Enid in early summer.
The company announced the plans in a news release issued Monday. It will be the 16th restaurant for the brand. It will open at 3616 W. Garriott, the location of the former Applebee's.
“We’ve had our eye on Enid for quite some time and are extremely pleased to now have the opportunity to come to Enid and be part of the community," said Bricktown Brewery President Buck Warfield.
He said guests can expect "to enjoy local beer, great food and truly friendly service," according to the release. The new Bricktown Brewery in Enid will serve shareable plates, crafted burgers, hand-built sandwiches, artisanal pizzas, salads and desserts.
The restaurant also features award-winning craft beers, including Single-String Stout, Old King Kolsch, Wiley’s One-Eyed Wheat and Bluesberry Ale. Additionally, Bricktown will feature a full bar complete with the best of Oklahoma brewed beers.
“We are excited to welcome Bricktown Brewery to Enid," said Enid Regional Development Alliance Executive Director Lisa Powell. "The addition of Bricktown Brewery shows that Enid is continuing to attract high-caliber restaurants, retail and event venues that add to the strong quality of life available here. It is great to know that Bricktown Brewery is a member of the Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association and partners with other breweries across Oklahoma to feature them in their restaurant."
Bricktown Brewery & Restaurants was Oklahoma’s first brewpub and first restaurant to brew craft beer. The company opened its first restaurant in 1992 and with the opening of Enid will operate 16 restaurants in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. Each restaurant has various hours, menus and Facebook pages.
Applebee's Applebee’s Grill + Bar closed last year during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by the city of Enid. In May 2020, company President John Cywinski said the restaurant would reopen in "late June;" however, it never did.
