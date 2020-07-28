BREAKING: Wingstop coming to Enid

Wingstop is coming to Enid later this year, a company official has confirmed.
A job for general manager of an Enid location recently was posted on higherme.com, showing the new business' address as 3514 W. Garriott. Google searches for that current address place it at the old Payless Shoe Source location at Neilson Square.
"Yes, we are opening a new location in Enid, OK. We're projected to open towards the end of the year during winter for reference," said Anthony Perez, new restaurant opening field marketing manager for Wingstop, in an email. "We'll have more details as we get closer to opening."
According to the company's website, Wingstop began in Garland, Texas, as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant, and has since grown to more than 1,400 locations across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the U.K. and the United Arab Emirates.
For more information on the company and to see a menu, go to wingstop.com.
