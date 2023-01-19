ENID, Okla. — A 9-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Glenwood Elementary School.
Opal Chase, 39, was parking a 2016 Chrysler 300 on the south side of Glenwood, 824 N. Oakwood, at 7:42 a.m. as the boy was walking east in the grass on the south side of the parking lot, according to an Enid Police Department incident report.
As Chase was parking, she accelerated forward, hitting the boy as he crossed in front of her, and then continued through a fence at 3918 Oakcrest.
As the vehicle and the boy went through the fence, the boy was cast off to the side approximately 25.5 feet to the south edge of the pavement, the report states. The vehicle continued and came to a stop nearly 66 feet south of the boy.
Chase told officers on scene she thought she had pressed the brake pedal but had pressed the gas pedal instead, according to EPD. She later told an officer she was parking and pressed the brake pedal, but her vehicle suddenly went forward, and she stated she didn't think she pressed the gas pedal.
The boy said he was walking to the crosswalk and thought the vehicle was going to stop. He said he was hit by the vehicle and then after he hit the ground.
According to the report, the boy was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with incapacitating injuries to his legs. Chase was uninjured.
