Bond reduced for Hunter man involved in June shooting

ENID, Okla. — A Hunter man charged in June with assault and battery with a deadly weapon had his bond reduced during a hearing this week.
Stephen Jones and Gabriel Dunbar, attorneys for Alexander John Feaster, 44, filed a writ of habeas corpus claiming Feaster's bond was "excessive, unreasonable, and effectively no bail at all."
District Judge Justin P. Eilers ruled in favor of Feaster on Wednesday, reducing his bond from $500,000 to $75,000. Feaster also will be allowed to live with his mother in Tonkawa and return to Garfield County to attend court and meet with his attorneys. He also is to have no contact with the alleged victim.
According to Jones, a preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13.
Feaster was arrested in June and is accused of shooting a 26-year-old Enid woman who stole a Nazi flag being flown at his Hunter residence. Feaster was charged June 30 with the felony and had been held in lieu of bond since his arrest.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Marshall Woodson, witnesses told deputies the woman shot went from 212 E. Cherokee across the street to 217 E. Cherokee to take down the Nazi flags on the front of Feaster's residence, according to the affidavit. After she pulled one of the flags down, the woman ran with it back across the street.
As the woman was crossing the street, Feaster came out the front door with a rifle and fired several shots, striking the woman, according to the affidavit.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Feaster's residence, and seized several firearms, ammunition and a security DVR system. Woodson reviewed some of the security footage from cameras outside Feaster's residence, according to the affidavit. He could see the woman run up to the residence, pull the Nazi flag down and ran back across the street with it. The video also showed Feaster leave the house with a large AR platform rifle on a sling and, without warning, open fire on the woman as she was running away, according to the affidavit.
Woodson noted it appeared on the video footage Feaster fired seven to eight shots "very rapidly." Woodson wrote, "It is important to note that ... did not appear to be in any way a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand."
The filing by Feaster's attorneys states Feaster is a “patriotic citizen” with no criminal record with an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, who enlisted after Sept. 11, 2001, and served three tours overseas.
The filing states the 26-year-old woman committed the crimes of trespass, larceny, hate crimes, violations of Oklahoma’s anti-terrorism act and public intoxication. The filing noted the woman has not been charged with any of those crimes.
A brief filed in support of the writ of habeas corpus states Feaster was subject to numerous threats, harassments and thefts of his personal property.
The brief also describes the incident that occurred on June 27 or 28.
“He then heard what he thought to be his flag being forcibly removed. He grabbed his precautionary weapon, opened the main door, and yelled ‘Halt;’ the thief did not stop,” according to the brief. “Mr. Feaster was observed walking or running out of his home and believes he fired four ‘warning shots’ into the air above the thief. The thief appeared to to turn toward Mr. Feaster and point something at him.”
The brief claims Feaster saw a flash and heard a gunshot but does not know who fired the gun. He thought it was the person running or one of their friends.
“Mr. Feaster was isolated and alone, fearing for his life,” according to the brief. “He fired several more times below the thief’s center-mass in an effort to neutralize the thief, without killing the individual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.